DELAWARE — Kathryn Jean "Kathy" Becker, age 56 of Delaware passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2019 surrounded by her family at her residence.

She was born on October 28, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to Leo Stacy and Peggy Jean Burdette and later graduated from Franklin University with a degree in Accounting.

Kathy is survived by her daughter Tia (Mike) Miller; son, Michael; three grandchildren who she adored: Brianna, Natalie, and Logan; father, Leo Stacy; brothers, Jeff (Penny) Stacy and Ron Stacy; nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Michael Everett Becker, birth mother Peggy Jean Burdette, mother Janet (Knedler) Stacy, maternal grandparents Chester and Mary Burdette and paternal grandparents Merle and Wilma Stacy.

She worked for Verizon for 19 years and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and trying new foods and traveling.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2–5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with her sister-in-law, Chaplain Rev. Penny Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to the Arthur G.H. Bing, MD, Cancer Center, 500 Thomas Lane, Columbus, OH 43214 or OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

