DELAWARE — Kay Bostwick, 86, of Delaware passed away Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 at the Delaware Court Health Care Center.

She was born November 29, 1933 in Ostrander to the late Rupert and Ruth (Hagaman) Montgomery and was the 1950 Little Brown Jug Queen. A 1951 graduate of Willis High School, Kay married the love of her life William "Bill" Bostwick on June 1, 1951. They shared 69 wonderful years of marriage together and raised 3 sons.

Kay worked at Ranco Manufacturing and Automatic Way Inc., a company owned and operated by her husband. She also worked in the library at Delaware Hayes High School. A member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Delaware, Kay enjoyed sewing, knitting and was an avid fan of NASCAR, especially #3 Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Bill; sons, Rex William (Jenny) Bostwick of Cape Coral, Florida, Kenneth Lynn (Kim) Bostwick of Greencamp, Ohio and Charles Craig (Gaye Lynn) Bostwick of Florida; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Barbara Welker of Delaware; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her brother Rex Montgomery and her sister Joann Main.

Private family celebration of life services will be observed at a later date.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Kay or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
