DELAWARE — Keith Gene Ball, 61, of Delaware, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after becoming ill while in India.

He was born March 7, 1958, in Fairmont, West Virginia to Lester and Eleanor Ball. Keith attended Ohio Valley College and the East Tennessee School of Preaching and Missions. He was married to Brenda Lee Cole on June 29, 1979.

He preached his first sermon on June 29, 1978, going on to serve as a minister of the Lord for more than 40 years. While a young man, he preached at several small congregations in West Virginia and Tennessee. He was the full time, located minister at the Fairlea Church of Christ in Fairlea, West Virginia, from 1982-86, the Beallsville Church of Christ in Beallsville, Ohio, from 1986-1997, and the Delaware Church of Christ in Delaware, Ohio, from 1997 to his passing.

He always had a heart for missions, preaching and teaching the gospel in many trips to India since 1985. Keith was proud to serve all generations; from the youngest as Director of All Age Week at West Virginia Christian Youth Camp for 26 years; to the oldest, as a teacher at Willowbrook Christian Homes weekly. Keith previously served in Monroe County, Ohio, as the County Bee Inspector, as well as a volunteer EMT. A "collector of hobbies," Keith was enthusiastic about them all: riding motorcycles, scuba diving, woodworking, glider flying, flying remote control airplanes, bee-keeping, and ultimately, being "Papaw."

Keith is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda; two children, Rachel McPherson (Brent) and Joshua Ball (Morgan); his grandson Charlie Ball; his mother, Eleanor; siblings, Diana Freeland and Roger Ball; mother-in-law, Barbara Cole; sister-in-law, Cathy (Marvin) Henderson, and nephews Chad and Austin (Rachel) Henderson and Brian Freeland; one great-nephew, Atlee Henderson; as well as a large church family worldwide and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Lester Ball, father-in-law Charles Cole, as well as his niece Autumn Henderson, and nephew Christopher Freeland.

Keith will always be remembered by friends and family in that that he loved the Lord and loved his family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Mark Bass, a minister and friend, officiating. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Ball family.

To share a fond memory of Keith or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.