NEWARK — Kelli Jo Jaccaud 37 of Newark, and formerly of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and was greeted at Heaven's gate by her mother Linda.

Born September 14, 1982 in Delaware, Ohio the eldest daughter of Randy Lee & Linda Frances (Bogan) Jaccaud. Kelli graduated from Delaware Hayes High School and Delaware Area Career Center in 2000. Kelli had worked as a server for several area restaurants, including Frisch's and Cracker Barrel.

Kelli was proceeded in death by her guardian angel her mother Linda in 1998. Maternal grandfathers Jack Bogan and Don Warden, also maternal uncles Butch, Larry & Jackie Bogan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Aaron & Sara Stepp, and Brian Beaumont; father Randy Lee (Kellie Jo) Jaccaud; sister Steffanie Jaccaud; step-brother Logan Eubanks; and step- sisters Tamrun Higgins, and Tanna (Bud) Wolfe. Paternal grandparents Jim & Loretta Jaccaud, maternal grandmother Nettie Warden; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kelli will be remembered as kind, big-hearted, out-going, and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter and friend. Kelli was a free spirit, she enjoyed being outside, whether it was camping, fishing or playing with all the wildlife around her. She also enjoyed playing softball. Her greatest Joy in life however were her children, and just how much they meant to her.

Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate a Celebration of Kelli's life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the immediate family to benefit Kelli's children.

