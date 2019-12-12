DELAWARE — Kendall R. Gale, age 54 of Delaware passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at OSU Medical Center.

He was born in Delaware on July 20, 1965 and worked in the shipping and receiving department at JEGS High Performance.

Helpful and generous, he was a good person, easy to get along with and open-minded. He enjoyed the water, swimming, skiing, as well as shrimping and crabbing when he resided in Louisiana. Kendall was a member of the Delaware Moose Lodge and attended Eastside Mission which was his passion over the last few years. He was most proud of his sobriety and loved all people. He took pride in caring for his family. Kendall treasured time entertaining kids, especially his sons, niece, and nephews.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons: Kristopher Gale Capps, Charles Gale, mother Bonnie (Selby) Raines, father Kenny R. Gale (Barb), brother Dr. Ryan Gale, sister Deanna Kempf, aunts: Barb (Selby) Ramey, Grace Gale, nieces, nephews, cousins, including close cousins Rebbecca Lyn (Shane) Andrews and Charles (Lisa) Kitchen, special friend Tammy Raus, and sponsor Dan Dutcher, who was his helper through life.

He was preceded in death by his step-mother Jane Gale and step father Terry Raines.

Memorial services will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where friends may call from 4-5:30 p.m. prior to the services. Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Memorial contributions can be made to Eastside Mission.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.