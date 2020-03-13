Kenneth Charles Ault, also known as Kacy died at his Marietta, GA, home on February 22, 2020 at age 91 years. He was born to Kenneth Edmond and Beatrice Lucinda Ault in Pontiac, Michigan on November 11, 1928.

Kacy attended school in New Albany, Johnstown, and Sunbury, Ohio, graduating from Sunbury High School with the class of 1946. He was an outstanding athlete, lettering in football, basketball and track. As a distance runner, he was undefeated in the District Championship his junior and senior years, running the mile in 4 minutes 30 seconds on a cinder track. He was offered a football scholarship to Miami University of Ohio, coached by the now legendary Sid Gilman.

He attended Otterbein College where he met the girl who touched his heart, Lee Ellen Lydick from Hyatts, Ohio. They were married at Hyatts Methodist Church in 1950, and would have celebrated their 70th year Anniversary on February 25 of this year. The year 1952 was a banner year. In June Kacy graduated from Ohio State University summa cum laude with a BS in Business Administration, majoring in Industrial Engineering. He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Fraternity and holds a Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key.

Employment began with Westinghouse Electric Company who was building a new plant in Columbus. He played an instrumental role in plant layout and time studies for the new facility. He described, evaluated, and installed all hourly classifications for the new plant. Adequate classification coverage ultimately required 350 descriptions for 4,000 hourly employees. Daughter, Virginia, was born in September; shortly, they purchased their first home.

Mid-year of 1957, Kacy answered an ad placed by the Atomic Energy Commission for Wage and Salary Administrator at their Western Electric's Sandia Base in Albuquerque, NM. One year into his employment and atomic test ban went into effect and downsizing was necessary. Newest employees were notified and given adequate time to relocate. Kacy found employment with Nationwide Insurance Company at their National Headquarters in Columbus. He worked there as a Salary Administration Specialist. Desiring to return to manufacturing, in summer of 1961 he accepted a position in Wage Administration with Lockheed Aircraft Corporation. His employment with Lockheed Georgia (now Lockheed-Martin) began in August of the same year. He worked at their Lockheed-Georgia facility in Wage Administration as Hourly Wage Specialist. He was deeply involved in contract negotiations, and was well-liked by union and management for his work ethic.

He retired from Lockheed in 1990, happy to have time outdoors and enjoy the neighborhood. Running and/or bicycling was an important part of his day. He was often seen riding six to ten miles from home to keep an appointment or to shop. Weather permitting, he rode his bike daily.

Kenneth Charles is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Edmond, mother Beatrice Lucinda Ault, and stepmother Patricia L. Ault. He was also predeceased by several uncles and aunts. Surviving are: his wife Lee Ellen, daughter Virginia Lee (C. Steven) Evans of Marietta, GA; brother Roy E. Ault (Sherrie) Englewood, FL; sister, Merilee Konich (Len) Decatur, IL; step-sisters, Vickie Robinson, Loveland, CO ; Sue Ann Harrison, Reynoldsburg, OH; granddaughters Dr. Robin L. Casey (Joseph Clancy) Chapel Hill, NC; Melissa Rice Noble (RearAdmiral J. Douglas) Burke, VA; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kacy's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Drive, #5203, Woodstock GA 30188. Flowers are welcome; however in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MUST Ministries, 1407 Cobb ParkwayNorth, P O Box 1717, Marietta, GA 30061 or , PO Box 5111, Atlanta, GA 30302-5111.