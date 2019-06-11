NORWALK — Kenneth R. Lobdell, age 80 of Norwalk, OH passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Norwalk surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 23, 1938 in Delaware, OH, to the late Henry and Rachel (Place) Lobdell.

Left to cherish Ken's memory are his wife of 51 years, Ardith (Stayner) Lobdell; his children: Kathleen (Charles) Whitt, Jenna Allen, Ron (Patty) Aleshire, Rita (Dave Rollison) Aleshire, Randy (Linnea) Aleshire, Rhonda (Max) Griffith, and Heather (Brad Weidner) Pittman; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Lobdell; his special Angel on Earth, Susie Herman, and several other relatives and friends.

Ken was a quality control engineer by trade, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a 1957 graduate of Willis High School in Delaware. He was an active member of several clubs and organizations throughout his lifetime, including the American Society for Quality, the National Rifle Association, the Arcadia Fire Department, and the Delaware County Fair. Ken was fondly known as "Dad" by many youth of the communities of Marion, Findlay, and Delaware, especially Tonya and Linda Lou. He was an avid racing fan, and enjoyed model rockets and airplanes, black powder rifles, tinkering with gadgets and technology, and kites. Ken most enjoyed time spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his two grandchildren: Brandyn Lee Lobdell, and Jessica Rollison, and sister, Carol Bennett.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5–7 p.m., with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH with Pastor Wayne Engle officiating.

Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Norwalk Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.