DELAWARE — Kenneth (Bill) W. Parrish, 90, of Delaware, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Willow Brook Christian Village, Delaware.

Bill was born on November 21, 1928 in Columbus, son of the late Edgar and Agnes (Jennings) Parrish. Growing up during the The Great Depression, he had to develop a strong work ethic at an early age. He thrived on the value of hard work his entire life. He owned and operated the former P & R Construction Company, a major home builder in central Ohio during the 1960s. He later worked for the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority as a construction supervisor, and retired after 20 years of service there. He proudly built two mobile home communities in Delaware and Marion, from the ground up, a family business that continues to grow today. He also was a proud 32° Scottish Rite Mason.

Above all else, he was a true family man. Nothing meant more to him than his family. He was a devoted husband of 65 years, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He had a generous heart and was always there to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever needed. We will miss him dearly.

Surviving is his loving wife, Rosemary (Hay) Parrish; two sons, Joe (Denise) Parrish of Powell and Mitch (Jennifer) Parrish of Delaware; three grandsons, Bryan Parrish of Oakland, CA, Kevin Parrish of Los Angeles, CA and Ian Parrish of Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents that have preceded him in death were three sisters, Lucille, Martine and Francis; and two brothers, Gathel and Ed.

Visitation will be held from 2–5 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015 and then again from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, OH 43015, with the Rev. Kyle Doebler, officiating. Burial will follow in Marlboro Cemetery, Delaware, OH.

