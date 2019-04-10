FARMDALE — Kenny Davis, Farmdale, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born in Delaware, Ohio, on February 1, 1950. And while he spent much his life in northeastern Ohio, he still considered Delaware his home. He graduated from Hayes High School in 1968, along with many life long friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Virginia Davis, and many well loved dogs, especially Abby. He leaves behind his former wife and loving companion Barbara Davis, her children, Sonya Clark Coppin (Warren) and Robert Clark (Genna) and beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Terry Davis Bare (Glen), niece Lyssa Reynolds and nephew Chad Reynolds, and his puppy Chubs.

His humor and friendship will be greatly missed by many friends from northeast Ohio and Delaware. He graduated from Hocking Technical College and went on to a long career for the Ohio Division of Wildlife as a Wildlife Conservationist, a job he loved. A master fisherman, he treasured times on the lake in his boat. In retirement, he was never happier than cooking up a feast of deep fried fish or wings or ribs for a big holiday party at his friend Doc's. But the biggest "holiday" of the year to Kenny was the Ohio State / Michigan football game.

In memory of Kenny, adopt a dog, pet a dog, walk a dog or donate to your local animal rescue shelter. A celebration of his life will be held in Delaware at a later date.