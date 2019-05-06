DELAWARE — Kenny Richard Belcher, 58, of Delaware, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 1, 1961 in Delaware to Douglas and Ruth (Blankenship) Belcher, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1979 and then attended The Ohio State University.

Kenny worked as a plan coder for United Health for 30 years and was a very active member of the Delaware Church of Christ serving in many capacities including treasurer, song leader and secretary. A huge history buff, he loved World War I, the Biltmore and the Titanic.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Douglas and Ruth Belcher of Delaware; sister, Lorrie Oiler of Newark, nephew, Adam (Sheena) Staley of Newark; aunts and uncles, Mary Kay (Belcher) and Buz Owens of Grundy, VA, Gene Belcher of Grundy, VA, Phyllis (Belcher) Stevens of Delaware, Paul Blankenship of Bristol, VA, and Sue (Blankenship) and Charlie Coleman of Abingdon, VA; numerous cousins and a host of devoted friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bill and Ocea Belcher and his maternal grandparents Richard Dolphus and Ida Blankenship.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Church of Christ, 71 State Route 203, Delaware, Ohio 43015 with Pastor Keith Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to the Delaware Church of Christ.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Belcher family.

