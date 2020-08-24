CARDINGTON — Kolton Ramon Honeter, 19, of Cardington passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 25, 2000 in Marion to Jeremy Honeter and Tiffany Shrader. He had attended Buckeye Valley High School, where he wrestled and played baseball and football. He then graduated from Cardington Lincoln High School in 2019, where he also played football and baseball.

Kolton worked for BrightView Landscape in Delaware and was a member of the FFA of Cardington, where he had received several awards. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Having a passion for the game of baseball, he played for the Columbus Rays. A big personality, outgoing and having a huge heart, Kolton loved his entire family and was very protective of his siblings.

Left to cherish his memory is his father, Jeremy (Jessica Hartsough); mother, Tiffany Wilson; brothers, Montana Honeter, Skyler Larson, Quinton Wilson, and Brayden Wilson; sisters, Alexis Watts and Nia Shrader; paternal grandmother, Clara "Kay" Honeter; maternal grandmother, DeeAnna (Mike Baker) Shrader; step-grandparents, Lesa (Wade) Leichner and Chris Hartsough; maternal great-grandmother, Norma Breece; aunts, Jennifer (JC Splawn) Honeter and Stephanie Shrader; uncle, Jeffrey Honeter; numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins and friends.

Kolton was preceded in death by is paternal grandfather Ronald "Ronnie" Honeter and his maternal grandfather Bruce Shrader.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where funeral services celebrating Kolton's life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Glen Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Rays Baseball organization or to the funeral home to assist with expenses or anything to do with sports or hunting.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Honeter family.

To share a fond memory of Kolton or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.