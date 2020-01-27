DELAWARE — Krista Thornton, age 57 of Delaware, OH, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Columbus. She was born November 26, 1962 in Rochester, NY to Brian and Sylvia (Rosa) Shutts.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 82 E. William St., Delaware, OH.

To leave a message of condolence to Krista's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.