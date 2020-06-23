Kristie Kay (Powell) Craig peaced out too soon on June 19th, 2020.

The second of the four Powell Girls, Kristie was born to David and Carolyn "Toby" (Hensley) Powell on January 14, 1969. She was a 1987 graduate of Delaware Hayes High School and Delaware JVS. Kristie was also a graduate of The Ohio State University.

She is survived by her loving boyfriend Speedy Wells; her children Kristina (Jamey Jackson) Ray, David Craig, and John Dominique Fisher; her Not-Kids Aaron Breece, Crimson Paige Breece, Khloe Stokes, Elijah Nappi, and Kris Jackson; sisters Cindy (Richard) Mason, Pam (George) Craft, and Susan (Samantha Henize) Powell; her father David (Connie) Powell; aunts and uncles Robert (Janice) Powell and Sharon (Bim) Cummings; her beloved furbabies Ruger, Annabell, and Baby Boo-Boo; hella cousins and nieces & nephews, and countless dear friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Toby, her uncle Tommy Hensley, and her longtime emotional support cat Bagheera-chu.

Kristie loved life. She had a huge heart and an infectious giggle. Kristie loved people, and people loved her too. Kristie was a collector— of photographs and memories, slightly damaged people, and Converse shoes. A talented singer and guitar player, Kristie loved to share music with everyone she met. She passed her very eclectic love of music on to her children and her Not-Kids. Kristie was passionate about her beliefs and was not afraid to speak her mind — no matter who was there to hear it. She loved her garden and the sunset view from her backyard. More than anything, she valued the time she spent with her friends and family — especially the moments that she spent being "Not Mom" to Aaron, Paige, Khloe, Eli, and Kris.

Kristie leaves behind a hole in our hearts and lives that can never be filled. She also leaves behind a lifetime of love, memories, music, and laughter that we will all cherish forever.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Christ the King Worship Center, 4701 U.S. 23 North, Delaware, Ohio, 43015 were funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m.

