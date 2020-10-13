DELAWARE — Kristie Lynn Nicholas, 36, of Delaware passed away early Monday morning, October 12, 2020 in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital after a 10-year battle with cancer. She now rejoins her husband Colin whom she missed dearly.

She was born June 4, 1984 in Houston Texas and later attended Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware. In 2011, she was baptized in the Delaware Christian Church along with her daughter Heaven, who was the "Center of her Universe."

Kristie loved painting, riding motorcycles, canoeing and kayaking when able. She enjoyed "doing man's work" and going on driving trips with her daughter and her daughter's best friend, Trinity Ayers.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Heaven Banks of Delaware; mother, Rhonda Henson of Delaware; brothers, Noah Henson of Cleveland and Brian McCloud Jr. of Columbus; "other" mother and father, Christine and Stanley Eddy of Delaware; sister-in-law, Brooke (Matthew) Williams and their children; maternal grandparents, LeRoy and Ona Randolph.

Kristie was preceded in death by her former husband Colin Randolph Eddy on July 24, 2020, whom she married on March 2, 2005 in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1–2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where celebration of life services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brad Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Kristie's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.

