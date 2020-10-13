1/
Kristie Lynn Nicholas
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Kristie Lynn Nicholas, 36, of Delaware passed away early Monday morning, October 12, 2020 in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital after a 10-year battle with cancer. She now rejoins her husband Colin whom she missed dearly.

She was born June 4, 1984 in Houston Texas and later attended Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware. In 2011, she was baptized in the Delaware Christian Church along with her daughter Heaven, who was the "Center of her Universe."

Kristie loved painting, riding motorcycles, canoeing and kayaking when able. She enjoyed "doing man's work" and going on driving trips with her daughter and her daughter's best friend, Trinity Ayers.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Heaven Banks of Delaware; mother, Rhonda Henson of Delaware; brothers, Noah Henson of Cleveland and Brian McCloud Jr. of Columbus; "other" mother and father, Christine and Stanley Eddy of Delaware; sister-in-law, Brooke (Matthew) Williams and their children; maternal grandparents, LeRoy and Ona Randolph.

Kristie was preceded in death by her former husband Colin Randolph Eddy on July 24, 2020, whom she married on March 2, 2005 in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1–2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where celebration of life services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brad Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Kristie's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Nicholas family.

To share a fond memory of Kristie or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved