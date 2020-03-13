RICHWOOD — Larry C. Hill, 76, of Richwood died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born October 13, 1943 in Springfield to the late Dairl and Mary Elizabeth (Deyo) Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Diane (Ridgley) Hill, whom he married on September 19, 1964.

He worked in concrete for the last 25 years for Gioffre Construction. Before that he had been a photographer and had worked in landscaping. He used to be a hunter, but in later life he just shot with his camera. He was an avid gardener, and could be found throughout the summer weeding and tending his vegetables and flowers. He was absolutely devoted to his grandson, Traven, never missing any of his activities. He was always willing to open his home to friends and family who needed him. In his healthier years, he was a gentle giant, known for always giving great big bear hugs.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Lyn (Stephen R.) Reber, Richwood; grandchildren, Alicia Kay, Stephen Ray, and Traven Ridgley Reber; a great-grandchild, Braxton Bailey; a brother, Garry Hill, Beaufort, SC, and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Ridgley and LynnDivine, Clintonville.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. There will be no formal services.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Union County Humane Society, 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH 43040.

