SUNBURY — Larry Dale Lambert, age 81, died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at his home in Sunbury, Ohio. He was born May 15, 1939 in Sunbury, to Robert "Dale" and Mary Beatrice "Betty" (Watts) Lambert. Larry graduated from Big Walnut in 1957 and from Bliss Business College in Business Administration in 1960.

He retired 19 years ago from the trucking industry. In his early years he started out working for the family business with his beloved father Dale and Uncle Earl at Earl's Truck Sales, in Columbus Ohio selling Diamond Reo Trucks. He then became self-employed owning his own trucking company. Later then Larry went on to work for Columbus Truck and Equipment "Mack Trucks" managing the service department for Gen. Raymond Mason. He also enjoyed selling Truck Liners by"American Made" Corporation out of Pennsylvania.

He was a Central Ohio resident his entire life. His love for sports was known by all as he was a 4 year letterman at Big Walnut in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track. He played basketball with organized leagues in to his 50's. It wasn't unusual for him to walk on a park court pick up game.

He was a 50-plus year member of the Sparrow Lodge No. 400 F&AM, and a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus for 40 years. He was a member of the Columbia Chapter No. 33 Ohio Eastern Star and when his Mother Betty served as Worthy Matron he honored her and served as Worthy Patron in 1983.

He resided in Columbus and Sunbury over the years until 1980 when he married widow Brigitta (Steidel) Linnabaryand moved to Sunbury for good. He then ran for Sunbury Village Council wanting to serve the community assisting with the development and preservation of Sunbury for over 25 years.

Larry was an only child and was preceded in death by his beloved parents Dale and Betty Lambert in 2007.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Brigitta Lambert; Son, David E. Lambert of Columbus; Daughter, Deborah E. (Jeff) Lambert-Boyer of Marysville, Grandson, Stephen R. Lambert. Son, David Linnabary of Sunbury, Grandson, Ryan Linnabary; Son, Doug (Sheri) Linnabary of Sunbury, Grandson, Drew Linnabary, Granddaughter, Erinn Linnabary; Grandson, Cole (Anna) Linnabary, great-granddaughter Lillian Linnabary, Grandson, Nate Linnabary; Daughter, Jessica (Tim) Goeller of Peoria, Arizona, Granddaughter, Jordan (Darin) Trainor; Granddaughter, Lauren Goeller, Grandson, Zachary Goeller.

Due to the current Virus Pandemic, the family has chosen not to have a funeral at this time. They will get together for happy memories when we are free to socialize again. Special thanks to Right at Home Healthcare of Polaris for helping us to take kind, loving care of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and to the Ohio Health Hospice care team of Central Ohio. In remembrance donations may be sent to the Salvation Army.