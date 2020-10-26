1/1
Larry Joe Caudy
SUNBURY — Larry Joe Caudy, age 76, of Sunbury (formerly Olive Green), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Larry was born in Versailles, Indiana, on November 17, 1943, to Joseph S. Caudy and Margaret (Moore) Caudy, both of whom preceded him in death.

Larry served as Fire Chief for the Porter-Kingston Fire District for over 37 years. Described by his family as a man with multiple skills, he was a master welder, farmer, electrician, and enjoyed making a variety of things in his home workshop. He enjoyed traveling, as well, and traveled all around the county with his wife, including Alaska and Hawaii. Larry was dedicated to his work with the Fire District and was responsible for many important facilities upgrades and updates. At heart, Larry was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandson, and great-grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Pauline Caudy; his son, Joseph (Tammy) Caudy of Sparta; his daughter, Pamela L. Caudy of Sunbury; his grandson, Chad (Denelle) Caudy of Newcomerstown; his great-grandchildren, Kynsleigh and Chase Caudy of Newcomers Town; his brother, Donald (Tammy) Caudy of Sunbury; and his sister Jane (Roger) Sager of Cardington.

A memorial gathering will be held for Larry at the Porter-Kingston Fire Station, 12844 Olive Green Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074 on November 15, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd. #200, Columbus, Ohio. Memories of Larry and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
