DELAWARE — Larry K. Weiser, age 72 of of Delaware, OH, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born October 27, 1947 in Leonardsburg, OH to the late Gerald and Frena (McCurdy) Weiser.

Left to cherish Larry's memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Denise (Krouse) Weiser, daughter, Stacee (Jack) Cassidy; grandchildren: Kadence and Cody Cassidy; brothers: David (Kate), Ed (Janet), and Mark (Debbie) Weiser; sisters: Janice (Darren) Caudill, and Cindy (Gary) Butts; and several other relatives and friends.

Larry was a giving person who had a strong sense of duty. He was a caring and loving caregiver, who felt most comfortable taking care of others. Larry proudly served as a mechanic, inspector, and maintenance supervisor with the U.S. Army for 37 years. During that time, he spent 20 years with AMSA, and served 1 tour in Iraq. He grew up on a farm, and continued to grow a vegetable garden throughout his lifetime. Larry had a tough exterior, and had definite opinions about things, but was very loving toward his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching cartoons. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and doting on his grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH, with military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1095.

Donations in Larry's memory may be made in the form of care packages to troops serving overseas.

