DELAWARE — Larry Schnees, age 70 of Delaware, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Delaware. He was born March 1, 1949 in Delaware, OH to the late Lawrence and Marcella (Price) Schnees.

Left to cherish Larry's memory are his son, Larry "Scooter" (Aliva) Schnees; daughters: Danielle (Dameian Edgerly) Schnees, and Diana Pulido; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Hughes) Schnees, and sister, Dianna Schnees.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH. A service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Donations in Larry's memory may be made to: , or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.