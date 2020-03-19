DELAWARE — Lawerance Edward Stover, 77, of Delaware passed away Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Delaware.

He was born January 16, 1943 in Mason County, West Virginia to the late John and Myrtle (Kinniard) Stover.

Lawerance worked for many years at Parker Products, Glenwood Range and Stover Industries. A life member of the NRA, he was an avid collector of guns, antique clocks and Fenton Glass.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laura (Brad Jr.) Blevins of Sunbury and Lawerance "Ed" Stover of Delaware; grandchildren, Amy, Ed III, Ashley, Alexis, Kristina and John "Ty"; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Lewis (Sheryl) Stover of Gloucester, Virginia.

Graveside services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware with Pastor Carl Stover officiating.

Due to the national emergency relating to the coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone any public celebration of life services until a later date to be announced.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Stover family.

