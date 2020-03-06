LEWIS CENTER — Lawrence A. Wenger Sr., 96, of Lewis Center, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Inn at Bear Trail Assisted Living Center. He was born September 16, 1923 to the late Harvey Wenger and Leota (Chambers) Wenger. He is preceded in death by his three wives, Evelyn Carpenter, Dolores Irene Bisel, and Marian Adams.

Survivors include one daughter, Phyllis Wenger of Lewis Center; one son, Lawrence A. "Larry" Wenger Jr. of Grove City; eight grandchildren, Neil (Stephanie), Pamela (Kevin), Edward (Laurie), Teri (Chris), Michael (Amy), Libby (John), Jim, and Rob; and numerous great-grandchildren, family and friends. Along with his wives, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia and Pamela; one step-daughter, MaryLou; and two brothers, H. Russell Wenger and F. Marion Wenger.

Mr. Wenger graduated from Brown Township High School. He continued his education at what is now known as Columbus State Community College, where he received his two-year degree in business. He spent his work career as a Certified Public Accountant. He owned his own accounting business until his retirement at age 65. Lawrence and his second wife, Dolores, loved to spend time volunteering at Grady Memorial Hospital. Lawrence was an Elder at Condit Presbyterian Church and later at Grace Brethren Church. He was an avid researcher when it came to his family genealogy, spending hours researching family lines and traveling to cemeteries to take headstone rubbings of past generations. Lawrence was especially proud of his ancestors who were some of the first pioneers to settle in Delaware County. Lawrence also enjoyed traveling for leisure; taking all kinds of trips, all over the world. He was a diehard baseball fan. He made it his personal goal to travel the country to see every baseball stadium, making it to the majority. He was a dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

A service to honor Lawrence's life will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015 with Rev. Leland Platt officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Trenton Township Cemetery. The Family will greet friends and family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.