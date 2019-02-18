DELAWARE — Lawrence J. (Larry) Decker, age 78 of Delaware passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Ohio Living Sarah Moore. He was born on February 28, 1940 in Delaware to the late Margaret (Snider) and William B. Decker.

Larry was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary High School. After high school Larry worked for the Ohio State University at Perkins Observatory as a Senior Instrument Maker from 1958 to 1988. Also working for Ohio Wesleyan University for 52 years, maintaining telescopes, building demo equipment and assisting in instructing classes in the Astronomy Department. He was an active life long member of St. Mary Church. Starting as an alter boy, ringing the church bells, mowing the lawn at St. Mary's Cemetery and much more for Monsingor O'Brien. Larry was also a school board member for St. Mary School for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Grand Knight for a number of years. Larry enjoyed OSU football, boxing, and NASCAR. Drag racing was a passion of Larry's, winning the National Championship in St. Louis in the family station wagon. Hunting trips to Potter County, PA. with good friend Pete Stover; the same place many family vacations were spent. Larry also enjoyed fishing with his grandkids. He had a giant heart, and would give the shirt off his back to someone who was in need. He would always make sure his family was taken care of, putting himself last.

On October, 13, 1962, Larry married Patricia (Jones), and they would spend 50 loving years together before she preceded him in death on April 1, 2013.

Survivors include Larry's daughters; Anita (Ron) Harrington, Mary Decker, and Cindy Decker all of Delaware and Linda (Brian) Cline of Gahanna; grandchildren, Kristin (Ed) Clark, Ashley Decker, Nathanial Decker, Nola, Brianna and Alexis Cline; great-grandchildren, Nicole Clark and Caiden Nord; sister, Mary Fenwick of Warren; sister in laws, Betty Decker of Delaware, Melanie Thompson, Denise Thompson and Drusie Thompson all of Columbus; brothers in law, Bill and Paul Thompson, both of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Decker; Brothers, William "Bud" Decker and John "Bob" Decker; sister in law, Mariam "Sis" Decker; brothers in law, Robert Fenwick, and Jimmy Thompson.

Friends may call on the Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter St. from 4:00-7:00 PM, with a Prayer Service beginning at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM in the St. Mary Catholic Church with the burial to follow in the St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary School in care of Robinson Funeral Home.

The family of Larry Decker would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor nursing and rehabilitation staff of the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.