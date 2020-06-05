MARYSVILLE — Leona Darlene Bell Holycross, age 96, of Marysville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home.

A homemaker, she was a 1941 graduate of Marysville High School. She was born August 21, 1923 to the late Curtis and Bertha DeWitt Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frank R. Holycross, Jr., her daughter and son-in-law Lissa Ann and Pete Forthofer, and her brother Dale Bell.

She is survived by her daughter, Lee Holycross of Marysville and other cousins, nieces and nephews.

At the deceased's request, there will be no services. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.