Leona Vivian Maxey 96, of Delaware passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Leona was born August 9, 1922 in Tommy Creek, Virginia, one of 8 children of the late Frank Eli & Carrie (Saunders) Day. She graduated Stoco High School in West Virginia, in 1940. She attended First Baptist Church in West Virginia. Leona worked as a mail room supervisor with Ohio Wesleyan University for over 30+ years before her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kennis Maxey in 1971, son in-law Will Penrod, brothers Paul and Jim Day; sisters Pearl Lawson, Ruth Miller, Nettie Franklin, Julia Day, and Effie Payne.

Left to cherish her memory are sons Walter (Kim) and Riley (Freida) Maxey; daughters Phyllis Penrod and Drema "Dee" (Doug) Duber; 10 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Leona was a feisty, family oriented individual; she enjoyed gardening, flowers, and ceramics. Her family will remember her as the strong and loving woman that she was.

A funeral service celebrating Leona's life will take place 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, in Delaware.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Ohio Living Hospice through the Sarah Moore Home, 26 North Union Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family with arrangements.