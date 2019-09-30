DELAWARE — Leonard Earl Rowley, age 72, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Delaware.

U.S. Marine Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, member of the Congregation of Jehovah Witness's Delaware, Ohio. He will be remembered for his love for God and family. Preceded in death by his brother Billy Joe Stoops and sister Donna Naomi Cain. He is survived by his wife Laura, sister Ruby (Coy) Henthorne, daughter Karen Henry, step son David Lafferree and adopted son Danny Ball, granddaughter Jeanne Henry, multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held for Earl at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness's 3102 Baker Rd. Delaware, Oh 43015 at 3 p.m. on October 12th. Reception to follow. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.