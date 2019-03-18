Leonard "Mike" Stevens, age 74 of Radnor passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital.

He was born on February 9, 1945 in Delaware to the late Wilmer and Etta (Stults) Stevens, graduating in 1963 from Scioto Valley High School. A US Navy veteran, STG3, he proudly served during the Vietnam War, last serving on the USS Samuel Gompers.

A machinist by trade, he retired from Ranco. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed all sports, especially football.

He is survived by wife and companion of 24 years Sharon A. (Wood), daughters: Angie (Pat) Ford and Natalie (Tim Woolum) Snyder both of Ostrander, step-son Chad (Rose) Moore of Westerville, grandchildren Justin & Emily Moore, Scott, Nathan and Jace Ford, and Madison Snyder, sisters: Sandi Talley of Louisiana, Jessica Clements of Radnor, brothers-in-law: Wayne and Jane Wood of Myrtle Beach, SC, Dale and Georgina Wood of Westerville, sister in-law Chris Stevens.

In addition to his parent, he was also preceded in death by his twin brother B. Patrick Stevens and brother-in-law Roger Clements.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kingwood Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Engle officiating and military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.