Leslie Louthan, 74, passed away on May 22, 2020 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. She was born March 17, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Lyman and Clairelaine (Jennrich) Koons. Her father being a pilot, she grew up in several states, making many friends along the way. She landed in Akron, Ohio where she was a majorette for Buchtel High School. This is also where she met her husband William C. Louthan on a blind date in 1962 when she was sixteen. After graduating from the Ohio State University in 1968, Leslie became a life-long educator. She taught in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Washington D.C., before moving to Delaware, Ohio in 1972. She taught fourth grade at Buckeye Valley West elementary school for 31 years (1979-2010) and served as the president of the Buckeye Valley Teachers' Association in 1983. She was a Delta Gamma at Ohio State and later served as a DG house mother at Ohio Wesleyan University. At OWU she also served as acting "First Lady" when her husband was Acting President in 1993-1994. An avid tennis and bridge player, Leslie was also an avid reader (at least 3 books a week). She traveled widely but most enjoyed her winter and many summers on Sanibel Island, Florida. She will be remembered as a smart, hard-working, fun, and especially strong woman. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a strong advocate for her students and for her family. But most importantly, Leslie was a wonderful wife, a loving and supportive mother, a doting grandmother, and a close friend of so many people. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Louthan, daughter Lauren (Mitch) Phelps, son Mark (Jennifer) Louthan, grandchildren Alexandra (Phelps), Ryan (Phelps), Aidan (Louthan), and Ava (Louthan) all of Powell, Ohio and her brother Dr. Dexter Koons of Pueblo, Colorado. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Turning Point (www.turningpoint6.org/donations). Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2020.