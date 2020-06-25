DELAWARE — Linda L. DiPietro, 82, of Delaware passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 in the Cherith Care Center at Willowbrook Christian Village.

She was born October 25, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Fred and Marjorie (Beckle) Williams and later graduated from Holy Rosary High School.

Alongside her husband Fred, Linda helped in the kitchen of Pizza Villa, a restaurant they owned and operated for many years in Delaware. A devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church, she also was a member of the Delaware Moose Lodge.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tony (Verna) DiPietro and Missy (Robert) Thompson, all of Delaware; grandchildren, Madeline Thompson, Dominic DiPietro, and Zach Liggins.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her son John "Robbie" DiPietro and her sister Louann Turpin.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Willowbrook Christian Village and Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care that Linda received during her time under their care.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware with Father Sylvester Onyeachonam officiating and will be live-streamed by logging into www.delawarestmary.org. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are encouraged to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements.

