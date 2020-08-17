1/1
Linda Lee Beem Kluge
MACON, Ga. — Linda Lee Beem Kluge, 67, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Services are private.

Linda was born February 10, 1953 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Robert and Marjorie Beem. She retired from the State of Georgia as a Social Worker after 35 years. Linda was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and she enjoyed working on projects around the house. She loved hiking, kayaking,, and spending time outdoors. Linda loved to travel and her favorite destination was the beach. She loved all animals and especially her two cats. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend to everyone and she will be sorely missed.

Linda's memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Emily Orozco (Juan) of Warner Robins; sister, Carol Wilson (Jim) of Ohio, brother, Randy Beem (Susan) of Ohio; ex-husband, Stan Kluge; one niece, and three nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Rd. Macon, GA 31216 or Homestead Hospice, 500 Osigian Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
