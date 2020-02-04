OSTRANDER — Linda Lou Harris, 78, of Ostrander passed away Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020 at her residence with her loving husband by her side.

She was born July 9, 1941 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Dalton and Alma Mae (Sherman) Crist. On May 28, 1961, she married the love of her life David G. Harris. Together they shared almost 59 years of marriage and raised 4 children.

Linda was a lifetime member of the Delaware County Genealogical Society, a member and former Regent of the local DAR Chapter and she enjoyed gardening. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband David; her children, Jonathan (Karol) Harris of Lompoc, CA, Jennifer (Yves) Courbier of Rockwall, TX, Jeff (Virginia) Harris of Martinsburg, W.VA, and Jody Harris of Lancaster, OH; 8 grandchildren, Stephen, Jacob, Matthew, Mark, Luke, AJ, Victoria, and Olivia; two great grandchildren, Caroline and Tinsley; one niece, Connie (Brad) Schmuker and one nephew, Mark ( Sharon) Kempfer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, where services celebrating Linda's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. with her son, Pastor Jeff Harris, officiating. Burial will be in Bokes Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Delaware Bible Church or to the Central Ohio Chapter.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Harris family.

