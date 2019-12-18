DELAWARE — Lisa M. Cooke, 50, of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

Born September 10, 1969 in Delaware, Ohio to Charles Hillard & Beverly (Schollmann) Hart. Lisa attended Delaware Hayes High School, while there she was an active member in the Marching Band, even choreographing their steps for halftime performances. She later graduated in 1987.

Lisa would go on to work for IMB, she started out in numerous IT positions, but would go on to become one of their top mapping analyst. Lisa was still working for them up until her passing, and has been with IBM for over 20 years. When Lisa wasn't working she was spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 27 years Christopher "Chris" Cooke; daughters Brittany, Elizabeth, and Lindsay Cooke; grandchildren Olivia and Zacary Cooke; mother Beverly Hart; sisters Maria (Keith) Hillard-Kohl, Dawn (Mike) Mills, April Hillard; brothers John "J.C" (Carla), Cody (Ashley), Nick, and Chad Hillard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, or the Bengals play football. She also enjoyed gardening, and listening to classic rock. Her greatest achievement in life was her three beautiful girls. Her family will remember her as the strong, loving, and independent woman that she was.

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at The Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, family and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards The American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to be serving the Cooke family.

