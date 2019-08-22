DELAWARE — Lois A. Colwell, age 67 of Delaware passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by her family at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 11, 1952 in Delaware to the late William and Kathryn (Wymer) Grooms. At the young age of 16, she caught the eye of Patrick Colwell Sr. After a childhood courtship, they were married and shared in life's journey for 47 years, raising a family and making a home.

Lois loved those in her world, her husband, family, friends, and neighbors. She possessed a mother's heart as her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. She also enjoyed a passion for bingo, flowers, and gardening. Lois enjoyed visiting the casinos and playing the lottery, proudly winning a Corvette in 2004.

The song "You Are My Sunshine" fits her best, a song her mother shared, as she did throughout her own life. Lois loved to socialize and was the organizer of the Secret Sisters of Springlake Court and was a member of Delaware Eagles Ladies Auxiliary No 376.

In addition to her beloved husband Patrick Sr., she is also survived by sons: Patrick D. (Gorjeana) Colwell Jr. of Delaware, Chad W. (Lesley) Colwell of Ostrander, daughter Ashley Colwell of Delaware, grandchildren: Katie Colwell, Jordan Daugherty, Victoria Ungashick, James McClure, Kinsey McClure, Tara McClure, and Colleen Durbin, 5 great-grandchildren, a sister Debbie Grooms of Delaware, close nieces Bre Grooms and Lacy Brown, and many other extended family.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Amy Lynn Colwell in 1990.

Friends may call from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. and burial will follow in Westfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.