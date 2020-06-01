ASHLEY — Lois J. Pennington, 80, of Ashley went to the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 30, 2020 with her husband and family by her side. She was born on May 20, 1940 in Kosciusko County, Indiana to the late Eugene S. and Eva (Clevenger) Allen. Lois retired from the Liebert Corporation and was a longstanding member of the Stantontown Advent Christian Church. She loved working in her rose garden and spending time with her family. Survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Arthur W. Pennington; children, Pamela (David) Seligman, Shelly Young, Tracy (Kelly) Bonewit, Terry (Lisa) Bonewit, and Joseph (Danielle) Pennington; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Terry) Fisher; brothers, Ethan Allen and Robert (Karen) Allen. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her sisters Phyllis Gum, Betty Dickson, and Janet Patch and her brother Jack Allen. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Keith Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Pennington family. To share a fond memory of Lois or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.