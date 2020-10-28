1/1
Lois Laverne (Orahood) Hensley
DELAWARE — Lois Laverne (Orahood) Hensley, of Delaware, and previously a resident of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Lois was born on July 9, 1937 in Delaware, the only child of the late Eldred Laverne (Cox) and Dale A. Orahood.

She graduated from Willis High School in 1955, married Paul Edward "Eddie" Hensley in 1958, and they had two children. She worked for GTE Phone Company in Delaware and Marion for 30 years, retiring to Port Charlotte, FL, where she and Eddie lived for over 20 years. They returned to Delaware a few years ago to be near their children and grandchildren. Lois loved her husband, children, grandchildren and cat, Snuggles. She enjoyed gardening, home decorating, swimming, sunbathing and Caribbean cruises. She and Eddie made many friends during their travels and cruises.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 61 years, Paul Edward "Eddie" Hensley in March of this year.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carol Huffman of Norwich and Eric (Michelle) Hensley of Westerville, grandchildren, Drake Huffman and Ryan Hensley.

The family would like to thank the staff at Capital City Hospice for all their loving care and attention.

A small private funeral service will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
