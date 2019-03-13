DELAWARE — Lois M. (Hull) Fillinger 95, of Delaware passed away peacefully in her residence Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

She was born June 23, 1923 in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas & Flossie Hull. Lois was a majorette at Delaware Willis High School where she graduated. While in high school she worked at her family's dry cleaning business, Hull Dry Cleaning. Lois went on to graduate from cosmetology school in Mansfield, Ohio and opened her own Beauty Shop in Delaware, "Ebejay Beauty Shop", she also received her degree in interior design.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Richard Fillinger, Moses Ebejay, and Charles Mather; infant daughter Elaine Mather; sons Timothy & Danny Mather; sisters Eileen Gatton Midlam, and Dorothy Bell; brothers Elwin & Park Hull.

She is survived by daughter Karen Ebejay (Jim) Farrand of Delaware; sons Craig (Carole) Ebajay of Florida, and Jerred (Missy) Fillinger of Delaware; daughter in-law Olene Mather of Texas; 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandsons; 9 great grandchildren; 2.5 great great grandchildren; special friends Judy Morrow, and Sandy (Harold) Jones.

Lois loved to say that her favorite job was working during the WWII War effort. She was a Rosie the Riveter gal. She also enjoyed sewing, and made her own clothes and all the costumes for recitals at the Betsy Ann Humphry Dance Studio.

A graveside service will take place Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

