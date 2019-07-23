DELAWARE — Lois Marilyn Overton, 78, of Delaware passed away Monday morning, July 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 29, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana to the late James and Ruth Hertel.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 53 years, Ewin "Bud" Overton; daughters Penni Overton (Dan Morton) and Tara "TK" (John) Lewis, all of Delaware; grandchildren Ryan and Morgan Fish and Bryn Lewis.

A Delaware resident for 43 years, Lois was a devoted and faithful member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church, she enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering with the Delaware Women's City Club, the Red Hat Society and participating in the Lois club. She also served on the Delaware City Parks & Recreation board in the early 2000s and did extensive volunteering through Delaware City Schools during her years in Delaware.

Family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home with a private family funeral to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Delaware Women's City Club at www.wccdelaware.org.

