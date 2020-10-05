GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Lonnie Starcher, 66, passed away suddenly in his new home in Golden Valley, AZ, on September 3, 2020. He lived the majority of his life in Delaware.

Lonnie was a musician, and loved playing guitar and bass. He was in several bands throughout his life. Lonnie loved his Harley Davidson, from the first mail-order bike he put together, through to his most recent. He was an active member of the Delaware Harley Riders, for many years. Lonnie drove a semi-truck for years, and enjoyed sharing his experiences. Lonnie was always a loving presence to his family and friends. He never missed an invite to be close to those he loved. He will be forever in our hearts.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his wife Karen Franks Starcher and his parents, Barbara Wolfe, and Lowell Mayes.

Lonnie is survived by his sisters, Dawn Pfeiffer and Becky Beebe, step-children, Kelby Compton, Brandi Carroll and Dean Compton, and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Delaware Eagles at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10.

Memorial contributions can be made the day of the event. All contributions will go to Lonnie's favorite charity, The Delaware Harley Riders. Proceeds will go toward Christmas for Family Promise in Delaware.

There will be a burial service at the Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne, at 3 p.m., on Monday, October 12.