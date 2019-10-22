DELAWARE — Loretta M. Rife, 86, of Delaware, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware following a sudden illness. Loretta was born in Linworth, Ohio on April 2, 1933, daughter of the late Clarence and Arla Adkins.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, and collecting Fenton glassware. She especially loved Christmas time and cooking and spending time with the family.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband, H. Kenny Rife, whom she married on March 2, 1954; son, David E. Rife of Delaware; daughter, Lisa Jewell of Delaware; three grandchildren, Jessica Hauersperger of Ashley, Joshua Hauersperger of Dublin and Alexis Jewell of Columbus; and three great grandchildren, Skylar Bickley, Chase Miley and Isaac Miley.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death, was a son, Larry Rife; four brothers and one sister.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, with the Rev. Marvin Hintz, officiating.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.