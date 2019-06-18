GAHANNA — Louise E. Weir, age 101, residing with family in Gahanna (formerly of Delaware and Mt. Vernon, OH) went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 13, following a brief illness.

Born on March 16, 1918 in Gambier, OH to the late Ellis and Maude (McKee) Elliott, she graduated from Gambier High School and from the Mt. Vernon Business School, and was employed as a bookkeeper. She was a founding member of Cavalry Baptist Church in Delaware, later a member of Pine Hills/Cornerstone Baptist Church in Columbus.

Louise is survived by her daughter Krista J. (Kenneth) Ball of Gahanna; her son, James L. (Valerie) Weir of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, J. Shane Weir of Gray Court, SC, and Kelly L. (Zachary) Lee of Greenwood, IN; as well as two great grandchildren, Liam and Rowan Lee.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Noble T. Weir.

A graveside gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. at Union Grove Cemetery near Gambier, OH.

