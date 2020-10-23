Louise Josephine Herndon, 86, passed away October 22, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky to late Robert H. Herndon, Sr. and Josephine B. (Batcheldor) Herndon.

Louise was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a teacher for Sister Charity of Nazareth in Kentucky for 26 years.

Survivors include many family members and countless friends in Delaware, and in Kentucky.

A church service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Delaware, Ohio. Graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Memory and condolences may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.