DELAWARE — Louise M. Bartow, age 80 of Delaware passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sarah Moore Home in Delaware following an extended illness.

She was born on December 21, 1938 in Rockford, Illinois to the late James and Helen (Alden) DeCaro. Before retiring she worked with the Delaware County Juvenile Court System as well as the Delaware County Clerk of Courts. She was a member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her children: Tom Bartow of Cambridge, Bryan Bartow of Ostrander and Karen Mavis of Powell, grandchildren: Brendan and Derek Mavis and Maia Louise Long, step-grandchildren: Sean and Alivia Mavis, sisters: Darlene (Ron) Radloff, Josephine (Glenn) Epperson, half-sister: Delores Jones.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years Harry Bartow in 2012, brothers Roy and Russell Nimocks as well as half-sister Ruth Nimocks, and dear friend of 29 years Jan Thomas.

Funeral services will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where friends may call one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her family to assist with final expenses.

For complete obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.