DELAWARE — Lowell Edmund Zechiel, 95, of Delaware passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 2, 1924 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Rev. Otto J. Zechiel and Hazel (Barber) Zechiel, the youngest of seven children. On August 20, 1948, he married the love of his life Marian Laughlin.

A graduate of Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio and Eden Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri, Lowell was ordained in 1949 following in the footsteps of a long family line of UCC clergy.

He was a retired pastor of The United Church of Christ serving four parishes in Ohio – Stone Creek/New Philadelphia, Kettering, Massillon, and Greenville and one parish in Port Huron, Michigan.

Lowell and his wife were active residents of Bristol Village Retirement Community in Waverly, Ohio before moving to Delaware in 2016.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Marian; sons, Richard (Beth) of Ostrander and Tim of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Rita Zechiel; granddaughters, Sarah, Amanda, Rachel, and Heather; grandsons, Jeremy and Charles; eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Naomi Smith of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by an infant daughter Miriam Elaine and a son Charles Zechiel.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Contributions in Lowell's memory may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

