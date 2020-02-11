DELAWARE — Lowell Edward Carpenter, Sr., 90, of Delaware passed away on Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 at the Kobacker House surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 16, 1929 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Earl and Ethel (Zent) Carpenter. After high school, he proudly served his country as a PFC for the United States Army during the Korean War. On July 12, 1951, Lowell married the love of his life Geraldine Gloria Butts. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage. Sadly, Geraldine passed away on May 8, 2002.

Lowell worked at Meadow Gold Dairy and Sanese Services, Inc. until his retirement in 1991.

In his younger years, he enjoyed family vacations, fishing, bowling, softball, playing football with the neighborhood kids and attending Cincinnati Reds games during the Big Red Machine era. He also liked watching NASCAR, football and old movies, especially John Wayne movies.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, LuAnn (Terry) Brown, Alan (Debbie) Carpenter, and Diana Carpenter; grandchildren, Michelle Brown, Terry (Kerry) Brown, Jr., Carissa (Jason) Lewis, Matt Carpenter, Samantha Carpenter, and Emily Carpenter; 5 great-grandchildren and extended family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lowell was preceded in death by his son Lowell Edward Carpenter, Jr. and his brother Harry Eldon Carpenter.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020 from 3–6 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lowell's memory may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Carpenter family.

To share a fond memory of Lowell or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.