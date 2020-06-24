Lowell Gordon Walker passed away at his home in Leitchfield, Kentucky on June 5, 2020. Born June 7, 1951 on Lower Johns Creek, Pike County Ky. to James Marion Walker and Ella Lowe Walker.

He moved to Delaware County, Ohio after high school and resided there until he retired in 2018 and moved to Grayson County, Ky. to pursue his lifelong dream to farm and raise beef cattle.

He was a member of the Grayson County Kentucky Cattlemen's Association and attended First General Baptist Church of Leitchfield.

During his time in Delaware County he started Walker Transport and Garage to operate a trucking business and truck repair garage. Gordon purchased Don's Dust Control in 2000 and operated the business until retirement.

He had a lot of customers that also became friends and he was proud of his work and reputation as a man of his word.

He was a huge supporter of the 4-H program and the Delaware County Junior Fair. He provided dust control to the Rabbit & Poultry barn and was active at the auction for many years. The Delaware County Agricultural Society was also a customer.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sharon Walker; children Ginger McComis, Delaware Ohio, George McComis, Leitchfield, Ky.; grandchildren Tammy McComis, Delaware Ohio, Jenna McComis, Delaware, Ohio, Georgia McComis, Leitchfield, Ky., Robert McComis, Leitchfield, Ky.; his brother Alden Walker, Pikeville, Ky., sister Emma Ruth Abbott, Sunbury, Ohio, brother Don Walker, Hardy, Ky., sister Loretta Leslie, Pikeville, Ky., brother Blake Walker, Banner, Ky. as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother Raymond, Pikeville, Ky., brother Bernard, Pikeville, Ky.; grandchildren Jasmine, Tyler and Robert, Delaware Ohio.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in the Arts & Crafts building with Pastor Beth Ortiz officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in his memory to the Delaware County Junior Fair Fund or Kilbourne United Methodist Church.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family.