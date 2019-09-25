On September 24, 2019, Lowell Moore "Bid" Andrews of Delaware peacefully passed away amid an outpouring of love and prayers.

Bid was born in Delaware, Ohio on September 16th, 1924 to William H. and Gladys Moore Andrews. He was 1 of 7 siblings, and dubbed the nickname Bid early in life.

The Andrews Family grew up on the east side of Delaware enjoying family, neighbors and friends. They attended Conger School and soon were attending the church down the street Grace United Methodist. Bid and his wife, Jan, are still members of the church, now New Beginnings.

After graduating from Willis H.S., class of 1942, Bid trained to work in a defense factory before being drafted to serve in WWII. He did his basic training for the Army in Colorado and was deployed to the Pacific theater in the Army Air Corp. While serving, Bid flew military supplies into the Mariana Islands from Ipswich, Australia. He was honorably discharged in 1945.

While serving, Bid met and married Valma Williams, an Australian. The couple were the parents of 2 daughters, Michele and Melody.

After returning to the US, Bid joined the choir and fell in love with the director, Janice Ramey. This marriage lasted 55 years and gifted them with 2 sons, David and Michael.

Bid was a letter carrier for the USPS for 25 years primarily in Worthington, Ohio. He thoroughly enjoyed this job but was forced to retire early after losing his sight in 1980.

After retirement, he focused on helping others. Possessing an ample collection of Bill Gaither gospel music videos, he was led to share these with the Delaware nursing home residents. Friends Bob May and Claude Thomas assisted with this ministry.

Bid was active in church programs including Methodist Men's organizations, Boy Scouts, Emmaus, and others. He was selfless in the service of many others. His sense of humor was contagious, often bringing down the house with one-liners. He loved music, especially gospel, and loved to dance the Jitterbug. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and he made the world a better place. His priority was loving God and others, in that order.

Bid was predeceased by his parents, brothers William, Thomas and Francis, sisters Marilyn Mead, June Richmond and Margie Skulley, and daughter Melody Mussard.

Bid is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan Andrews, daughter Michele (Rod), Boca Raton, FL, sons David (Emily), Delaware, Ohio and Michael (Mary), Wadsworth, Ohio, and son-in-law Dan Mussard, Port Orange, FL. Grandchildren Shane, Jason, Jennifer, Nick, Ben, Tim, Eric and Katy. Many loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Lynn Ramey, and sister-in-law Marcia Augspurger.

Calling hours will be 6-8pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life on Friday, September 27 at 11am at the same location. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings UMC or Capital City Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.