DELAWARE — Lulu Gale, age 72 of Delaware passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2018 at Arbors of Delaware while surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 3, 1946 in Taneytown, Maryland to the late Leroy and Lulu F. (Ransburg) Staub. In 1966 she married her beloved husband of 48 years Jerry Lee Gale. Sadly he passed away in 2014.

Lulu worked in food service with Decca International and Ohio Wesleyan University before retiring.

Dedicated to her family, she was loyal and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her beloved children: Kenny Gale of Cardington, Tammy Gale, Becky (Eric) Davis both of Delaware, , Chrissy (Anthony) Kunce of Olive Branch Mississippi, and Donna Jean Miller of Maryland, grandchildren Free (Allissa) and Drake Kunce; 2 great grandchildren; brothers Nevin (Lori), Bill, and John (Connie) Staub; sister Unice "Susie" Bannett.

She was preceded in death by parents, loving husband Jerry, brother Elmar Staub, and sister in-law Pat Staub.

Friends may call Monday 2:00- 3:00 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 1510 W. William St. at Valleyside Dr., Delaware where services will follow 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Walker officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to her family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.