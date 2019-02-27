SUNBURY — Lyall N. Rodgers, age 89, of Sunbury, passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a prolonged illness, surrounded by his loving family.

A 1947 graduate of Cortland High School in New York, he graduated with a degree in Business from Youngstown State in 1951. He then entered the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict and attaining the rank of Lieutenant.

During his working career he was the youngest Credit Manager at Sears & Roebuck, where he was responsible for many innovations in the credit field. He was also involved in the development of much of the ECOA legislation and its approval, along with starting his own consulting company which employed 120 people.

In his retirement years he was very involved in the Sunbury community where he and his wife Joan resided. He served as President of the Lions Club, was very active in the Big Walnut Historical Society, and served as the Sunbury Village Administrator. Lyall also earned his real estate license and worked with agents Wendell Davidson and Nancy Murphy. He was a longtime member of the Sunbury United Methodist Church, as well.

A deeply loved Dad and Grandfather, Lyall touched many lives during his time here. His proudest achievement was raising his close-knit family (along with Joan, of course) and seeing them establish successful families of their own. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his loving wife of over 68 years, Lyall is survived by son Bob Rodgers (Virginia) of Sunbury; daughters Lynne Barker of Sunbury, Cindy (David) Cordle of Centerburg, and Chris (Joe) Sharlike of Sunbury; and older brother Ernest of Westerville; along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on the family on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Sunbury Methodist Church from 1 p.m., with service at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Mack officiating. Burial will follow in Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lyall's memory to the church.

