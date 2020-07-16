Lyla Evans was born in Delaware, Ohio on September 18, 1930 to the late Joy and Frances Evans and passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She graduated from Willis High School, Ohio Wesleyan University, and received a Master's degree from Ohio State University.

Her teaching career began at Rowland Elementary in South Euclid, Ohio in 1952 and continued there, with the exception of two years, until her retirement in 1988. In 1955, she returned to Delaware and taught at both Woodward and Carlisle Elementary schools before returning to South Euclid in 1957. During the summer she traveled extensively but was always happy to return to the classroom and "her children." She loved the children and her teaching career.

Lyla is survived by her sister, Lynn Evans Butters of Durham, North Carolina; her niece, Jill Butters Steidle and husband Ward Steidle of Malvern, Pennsylvania; her nephew, Bret Butters and his wife Nancy McDonald Butters of Durham, North Carolina; seven great nieces, five great nephews and two great-great nephews; long time and special friends, Barbara Welker and Marvin Frye and his wife Ellen, gave Lyla loving, caring support and they will be cherished forever.

In June of 2019, Lyla moved from her home and many friends in South Euclid, back to her home town and entered Willow Brook Retirement Community. The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Brook for the care they gave Lyla during the last year of her life.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Lyla, gifts can be made to the Ohio Wesleyan Education Department, University Advancement Office, Mowry Alumni Center, 61 S. Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

To share a fond memory of Lyla or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.