Lyman L. Leathers, 90, of Columbus and formerly of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber Nursing Facility, Columbus.

Lyman was born in Toledo on March 22, 1929, son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Kalmbach) Leathers. He was a graduate of the North Baltimore High School. He then attended and graduated from Cornell University and then on to the University of Pennsylvania where he received a Master's of Science and then later his Ph.D. From 1961-1994, Lyman taught English Humanities at Ohio Wesleyan University, a subject that he dearly loved.

Dr. Leathers had exceptional devotion to the Arts and Literature, believing in the breadth of Education and diversity of Life. He was a Board and Life member of the Columbus Opera. He was also a member of the Chamber Music in Columbus and had been the music editor of the Delaware Gazette. He will be missed greatly by his former students, faculty colleagues and many friends.

