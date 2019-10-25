Lynda Lou (McConnell) Hebb, 74, of Delaware passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 30, 1945 in Salem, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William & Thelma (Coffman) McConnell. Lynda was one of seven children, and graduated from Salem High School in West Virginia, in 1963. She met and later married the love of her life Clarence Hebb. They eventually made their way to Delaware, Ohio where they would spend the next 40+ years raising a family. Lynda was a retail clerk for Hart and Jamesway, before she retired.

Left to cherish her memory are husband of 56 years Clarence Hebb; sons Todd, Jody and Brian (Julie) Hebb; daughter Stacy (Tim) Zuber; grandchildren Colton Andrew Rossiter, Shae Jordan Hatfield and Chase Hatfield; sister Isabelle Southern; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter Carrie Lynn Rossiter; sisters Beatrice Kelley, Mildred Goff, Kathleen Gains, and Azalee McConnell; brother Gaylord McConnell.

Lynda enjoyed arts and crafts, she also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and word searches. She also enjoyed cake decorating for friends and family. Her favorite place to be was on the beach, with her toes in the sand. She took pride in the family and will be remembered as the loving, compassionate, and sometimes feisty, and stubborn person that she was.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may gather Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., and again one hour prior to the Tuesday service at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

